Lottery Fund donates sports equipment to 45 ‎Ondo schools

The National Lottery Trust Fund on Wednesday donated sports equipment to 45 public primary schools in Ondo State.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the exercise is part of the Federal Government’s initiative aimed at providing sports equipment to 2,000 public primary schools in the country.

The Executive Secretary of the fund, Habu Gumel, said the gesture reaffirmed government’s commitment to uplifting and promoting grassroots sports development in the country.

He urged the benefiting schools to protect the equipment, saying,” we have alerted security agencies to apprehend any person who diverts these Federal Government intervention materials.”

NAN reports that the equipment given to the schools include that for volleyball, basketball, football as well as kits for wrestling and badminton.

Mr. Gumel said that the National Lottery Act 2005 empowers it to utilise proceeds generated from all national lottery operations for execution of good projects across the country.

Gov. Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, in his remarks, said that the gesture would go a long way in discovering talents at a very tender age.

Mr. Akeredolu, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Ifeoluwa Abegunde, said the gesture would help pupils stay away from vices and improve school attendance.

The Executive Secretary, State Universal Basic Education Board, SUBEB, Olufunmilayo Oni, said the donation affirmed the determination of the government to developing education in the country.

NAN reports that the fund had also donated equipment to schools in Lagos, Bauchi, Anambra, Katsina, Nasarawa,Oyo, Ogun, Sokoto, Kebbi, Zamfara, Ekiti and Abia.

