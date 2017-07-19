Lagos council polls: APC will win all councillorship, chairmanship seats – Party chairman

Related News

Ahead of Saturday’s Local Government Elections in Lagos, the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the state, Henry Ajomale, on Tuesday evening assured that the party would emerge victorious in all positions at the polls as a befitting gift to the state governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, and a national leader of the party, Bola Tinubu.

Mr. Ajomale, who spoke at the Banquet Hall, Lagos House in Ikeja during the presentation of flags to the Chairman and Vice Chairmanship candidates, said the party has worked hard in the last few months to ensure total victory for all its candidates at the polls.

He said it was imperative for the party to maintain its grip so as to complement the efforts of the governor to deliver more dividends of democracy to every part of the state; charging all party leaders at the local government level to ensure victory on Saturday.

“Nothing is going to stop us. By the grace of God, we are going to win the elections. Come Saturday, get ready and use your available opportunities and your leadership role to win for our candidates and we know, for His Excellency the Governor and Asiwaju Bola Tinubu our leader, we must win the elections as a gift to both of them.

“I said it before, we are going to give the Governor the whole package, the total package, all the councillors, all the chairmen are going to be handed over to His Excellency the Governor.

We are going to succeed by the grace of God,” Mr. Ajomale said.

The party chairman also informed the gathering that the crisis within Odi Olowo Local Council Development Area had been resolved with the conduct of fresh primaries, which he said was won by the party’s preferred candidate.

“We have conducted Odi Olowo primaries today (Tuesday) and by the grace of God we won.

Today the case of Mushin, we asked for a joinder last week and the court ruled today that instead of giving the ruling behind us, because they filed the suit behind us and did not inform us that there is a suit in court to stop the election but they ruled that we should not hold any election in Odi-Olowo until another primary is held. We have done that primary and we have succeeded.

“Today, the court ruled that we can join the suit, therefore ruling was not possible for them to get behind the door.

They now requested that the whole election should be cancelled and should not hold on Saturday, the court also ruled in negative. Both sides were warned and we are going into election on Saturday by the grace of God,” Mr. Ajomale said.

Addressing the candidates, Governor Ambode seized the occasion to appeal to aggrieved party members and urged them to bury the hatchet, noting that any crack would be detrimental to the progress of not just the party but the state in general.

“All the things that we have done wrong, I want to say sorry, and I want to appeal to all members of the party.

If we break the house, there would be no further canopy. So it’s better to call the plumber, the bricklayer, the electrician to come and do repair works, so that there would be somewhere for us to lie our head and sleep.

“I know there have been a lot of misgivings that has taken place, but what is important is for us to build the house together, thereafter we can do aesthetics to the windows and the doors so that those who are standing would be able to sit”.

“This is like a gathering of peaceful co-existence. Wherever it is that we have had cracks, there are still more than a 1001 positions to compensate and also placate them that left in a negative way,” the governor said.

He also urged all candidates of the APC go all out and ensure total victory for the party, noting it would ensure the giant strides geared towards moving the state forward remains on course in the years ahead.

“It is better to cement the next four years through these chairmen and also complement the efforts of the next two years so that we can get another six years.

So, if we decide because of disagreement or misunderstanding to destroy just two years out of eight years, there would be nothing left to show for the efforts,” he said.

While urging candidates to utilise the next 72 hours to rally massive support from the electorate in their various councils, the governor said a win for the party in all the elective positions would also sustain the virtues which Mr. Tinubu stands for.

“This course is a course for the Asiwaju dynasty. So, we stand up today to say that we are here to defend that dynasty in totality,” Mr. Ambode said.