Lagos lawmaker is dead

IMG-20170718-WA0033

A member of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Kazeem Alimi, is dead.

The lawmaker who represented Eti Osa State Constituency 1 in the Assembly died on July 18, two weeks after his 50th birthday after a brief illness.

A statement by Musbau Razak, Chief Press Secretary to the Speaker of the Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, confirmed that the lawmaker died at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, LASUTH.

A two-time lawmaker, Mr. Alimi until his death was the Chairman of the House Committee on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs.

He is survived by his wife and children.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:Place a TEXT-BASED here. Call 08098788999...

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.