Lagos lawmaker is dead

A member of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Kazeem Alimi, is dead.

The lawmaker who represented Eti Osa State Constituency 1 in the Assembly died on July 18, two weeks after his 50th birthday after a brief illness.

A statement by Musbau Razak, Chief Press Secretary to the Speaker of the Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, confirmed that the lawmaker died at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, LASUTH.

A two-time lawmaker, Mr. Alimi until his death was the Chairman of the House Committee on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs.

He is survived by his wife and children.