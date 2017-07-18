Lagos govt. denies ‘Ikeja ICT Mall’, insists on relocating Computer

Related News

The Lagos State Government on Tuesday denied approving the construction of an ICT mall at the newly built Ikeja Bus Terminal.

The Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Wasiu Anifowoshe, in a statement said the government did not give planning permit for the development.

The government was reacting to an alleged claim by a company, Master Realty International Concept Ltd, that it has approval to build the ICT mall.

“This information is false, Lagos State Government did not issue any permit to him because his plans are not in sync with the State Government’s regeneration plan so it is not possible for him to obtain approval from the appropriate authorities.”

Mr. Anifowoshe also restated the state government’s decision to relocate the Computer Village from Ikeja to Katangowa. He said the government is committed to implementing the Ikeja Model City Plan, which designated the current location of Computer Village for residential use.

According to him, the stand of the government is to achieve urban regeneration and increase housing stock, adding that the Katangowa project is at its final stage and the government was working to ensure that the project is concluded as scheduled.

“Therefore, Government will not take it lightly with anyone caught attempting to disrupt the relocation plans of moving Computer Village from Ikeja to Katangowa.

“The Lagos State Government met with the Executive Members of Computer and Allied Products Dealers Association of Nigeria (CAPDAN) of Computer Village and assured them that Government is committed to its relocation plans.

“In order to demonstrate this, all the banners displayed which are in contravention were marked, since it does not have Planning Permit to confer on it as a construction site. We have removed the illegal fence constructed without fencing permit and sealed the site to prevent illegal development,” the Commissioner said.

He added that the state government has also deployed officers of the Ministry to monitor any illegal development in that area.

He, however, enjoined Lagosians to alert the government if they notice such development, to protect people against falling prey to fraudsters.

Mr. Anifowoshe also implored people intending to rent, lease or buy property to always ask for necessary Planning Permits and Approvals before transacting business with any developer.