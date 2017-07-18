Osun receives N6.314 billion Paris Club refund

Related News

The Osun State Government on Tuesday announced that it has been credited with N6.314billion as part of the Paris Club refund.

A statement by the government signed by Semiu Okanlawon, who is the Director of the Bureau of Communication under the office of the governor, said it was the second tranche of the Paris Club refunds.

“The refunds, totalling N6.314 billion, was paid into the state coffers on Monday July 17, 2017,” the statement said.

“In line with our government’s promise to utilize the resources of this state in the best interest of our people, we hereby restate our commitment to this promise as we begin shortly transparent deployment on our commitments to the concerned stakeholders.”

Ekiti State had earlier made public the receipt of N4.7 billion from the Paris Club refund on Monday, saying it would be shared between the state and location governments.

The public declaration of the amounts received may not be unconnected with criticisms from the opposition alleging that there were plans by the government to divert the funds to other uses.

Workers had also been skeptical of government’s sincerity in the handling of the funds as they continued to endure backlog of unpaid salaries.