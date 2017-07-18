Alleged fraud: Lagos Hotel forfeited to Nigerian govt

Related News

A Federal High Court in Lagos on Tuesday ordered the temporary forfeiture of Victoria East Park Hotel and Suites over alleged N53.7 million fraud.

Justice Chuka Obiozor issued the forfeiture order of the hotel located on Igbogbo-Mayegun Road in Ikorodu, Lagos State, following an ex-parte application filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

The judge issued orders for the EFCC to take over the hotel for 21 days to enable it to conclude its investigations on the alleged fraud.

The EFCC had in its ex-parte application on Tuesday told the court that it believed that the hotel was acquired with proceeds of fraud by Fredrick Ebiesuwa.

It avers that Mr. Ebiesuwa is believed to be the ring leader of fraudsters based in Ibadan.

According to the commission, Mr. Ebiesuwa also has accomplices in Lagos.

On Tuesday, counsel to the EFCC, Ayanfeoluwa Ogunsina, told the court that the anti-graft agency sought to take over the hotel to prevent the suspected fraudsters from disposing of it while investigation is still ongoing.

Mr. Ogunsina said the EFCC was investigating Mr. Ebiesuwa and his accomplices, who were still at large, based on a petition it received from one Dunni Olagbegi.

He said Mr. Olagbegi claimed to have been duped by the suspected fraudsters to the tune of N53.7 million.

After listening to the arguments of the counsel, Justice Obiozor, in a short ruling, granted the application empowering the anti-graft agency to take over Victoria East Park Hotel and Suites for 21 days.

The judge however, directed the anti-graft agency to paste the court’s order in a conspicuous place on the premises of the hotel.

He adjourned further proceedings until August 9.

(NAN)