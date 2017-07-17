Ekiti receives N4.7 billion Paris Club refund

Related News

The Ekiti State government has received N4.7 billion as Paris Club refund, a statement by the governor said on Monday.

The release signed by the special assistant to the governor on public communication and new media, Lere Olayinka, said the amount will be shared between the state and the local governments.

The pay advise form which was obtained by PREMIUM TIMES had a total of N4, 772,836,647.08 as the amount credited to the state.

The statement noted that the governor, Ayo Fayose, would meet with teachers, local government workers, Nigeria Labour Congress, and other categories of civil servants on how share the money.

In June, Nigerian governors pledged to judiciously spend the second tranche of Paris Club refund recently approved by Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, after allegations of fraud marred the first release approved last December.