Ambode deposes Lagos monarch who allegedly planned own kidnap

The Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, on Sunday deposed the suspended Baale of Shangisha in Magodo, Yusuf Ogundare, for faking his abduction.

The faked abduction allegedly took place on July 5 along Centre for Management Development (CMD) Road in Ikosi-Isheri Local Council Development Area (LCDA) of the State.

Mr. Ambode had last Friday suspended Mr. Ogundare moments after he was paraded alongside his brother, Mohammed Adams, by the Lagos State Police Command for conspiring to fake the alleged kidnap.

In a press release signed by the State’s Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Muslim Folami, the governor ordered Mr. Ogundare to henceforth desist from parading himself as the Baale of Shangisha or discharge any duties attached to chieftaincy matters in the State.

Mr. Folami, in the statement, said: “This is to inform the general public that His Excellency, Governor Akinwunmi Ambode has authorized the DEPOSITION AND PROSECUTION by police of Chief Yusuf Mutiu Ogundare, Baale of Shangisha with immediate effect.

“This is in accordance with Section 38, subsection 1 of the Obas and Chiefs Laws of Lagos State inter-alia “The Governor may suspend or depose any Oba or Chief whether appointed before or after commencement of this law, if he is satisfied that such suspension or deposition is required according to customary law or is necessary in the interest of peace or good government.”

“Furthermore, he (Ogundare) is to stop parading himself, purports to exercise or discharge any of the duties attached to Chieftaincy Matters with immediate effect.”

Mr. Folami said the deposition follows the formal confession of the former baale to security services that he staged his own kidnap to blackmail the state government.

The State’s Commissioner of Police, Fatai Owoseni, while parading the suspects at the Lagos House in Ikeja, had narrated how they conspired to perfect the fake kidnap, all in a bid to implicate the Oba of Magodo, as well as rubbish the State Government and security agencies.

Mr. Owoseni said six days after the incident, some men of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) on patrol in Alausa area at about 10 p.m. apprehended Mr. Ogundare after he was dropped in a suspicious manner by a car which sped off immediately.