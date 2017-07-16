Top Ogun politicians gather to celebrate Osoba at 78

Related News

‎Top politicians in Ogun State on Saturday gathered at the home of a former governor of the state, Segun Osoba, for his 78th birthday.

The politicians came from the 20 local government areas and 57 local council development areas to grace the colourful occasion.

The politicians also came from different political parties to the GRA, Ibara, Abeokuta home of the former governor.

Some of the political parties represented at the event include the All Progressives Congress, APC; Peoples Democratic Party, PDP; Social Democratic Party, SDP; and the newly registered Action Democratic Party, ADP.

Aspirants for various elective position in the parties used the opportunity of the event to showcase their ambition ahead of the 2019 general elections with banners of appreciation to Mr. Osoba.

The family of the first civilian governor of Ogun State, Olabisi Onabanjo, was led by his daughter, Bukola Onabanjo, to the event‎.

In goodwill messages, chieftains of various political parties commended Mr. Osoba’s leadership qualities of transparency and honesty, saying he practiced politics without bitterness

In his comment, ‎a former chairman of the Social Democratic Party, SDP, Olu Agemo, said the event was jointly organised by all political interests in the state. He thanked all who contributed to the event.

Also speaking, a former National Treasurer of the PDP, Bode Mustapha, said he was happy that Mr. Osoba remained a rallying point in Ogun State politics.

He expressed optimism that Mr. Osoba’s choice of governorship candidate will take over in 2019, and called for support of all well-wishers to support the course.

‎Akin Odunsi, a senator, said the event was an indication that Mr. Osoba was a man with a large heart and of many parts, who accommodates all, irrespective of political lineage.

In his submission, another senator, Olamilekan Adeola, said, “Baba, over the years have shown to us that being consistently principled in public life is possible; you have demonstrated sterling leadership qualities, transparency, dedication, accountability, trustworthiness and tenacity of purpose as a great leader.”

“Osoba has touched and impacted many lives in so many positive ways as well as played very critical roles in the life of Ogun State, Yorubaland and indeed Nigeria nation,” the APC lawmaker said.

Another politician, Oluyinka Akintomide, said Mr. Osoba has remained his political mentor, who has impacted his life positively.

A PDP member of the House of Representatives, Ladi Adebutu, also eulogised Mr. Osoba for his style of politics, which he said was devoid of bitterness.

The event was also attended by transport union leaders, market women, students’ union leaders and other well-wishers.