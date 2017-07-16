Badoo: Lagos police make phone numbers of top officials, divisions public

Related News

As part of efforts to curb incidences of insecurity in Ikorodu and other parts of Lagos, the Lagos State Police Command has released phone numbers of its top officers.

A statement by Olarinde Famous-Cole, Lagos Police Public Relations Officer, said the move was meant to serve as a preventive method for members of the public to report criminals and their activities.

It would also serve as a means of reporting emergency incidents in the state, Mr. Famous Cole noted, adding that members of the public can reach the command on the hotline number 767 / 112.

The decision came against the backdrop of deadly attacks unleashed on residents of Ikorodu, orchestrated by a deadly cult group known as ‘Badoo’.

The cult group has reportedly killed several residents of the area and had equally carried out other dastardly acts within the area, with many residents living in palpable fear.

About 100 suspected members of the group have, however, been arrested, the police said in July.

“It has become imperative that the Lagos State Police Command makes available the telephone directory of the command headquarters Ikeja, Area commands and their divisions to the general public,” Mr. Famous-cole said in his statement on Sunday.

The area commands and divisional police telephone numbers made public by the spokesperson are: Commissioner of Police, 07019014800; Deputy Commissioner 07019014786; Deputy Commissioner, Operations, 07019014799; Deputy Commissioner, SCIID, Panti- 07019014754; Police Public Relations Officer- 07019014743; Control Room- 07019014808; and the Rapid Response Squad- 07019014333.

Others from the Ikorodu Area ‘N’ Command include: Ijede- 07019014702/08036480686;

Shagamu Road Division- 07019014843/08032879790; Ikorodu Division- 07019014842; Ipakodo Division- 07019014853/08072404936; Agbowa Division- 07019014830/08034031054;

Owutu Division- 07019014829/08151946420; Ijede Division- 07019014828/08033328658; and

Owode Onirin- 07019014826.