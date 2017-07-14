Osun Permanent Secretary kidnapped, murdered

Related News

The Osun State Head of Service, Sunday Owoeye, on Friday confirmed the abduction and killing of the Permanent Secretary, Bureau of General Services, Office of the Governor, Olufunke Kolawole.

Mr. Owoeye, who confirmed the killing in a statement in Osogbo, said the killing of the permanent secretary was a rude shock.

It was gathered that the permanent secretary was traveling to Abuja from Osogbo on an official assignment when hoodlums kidnapped her and took her to an unknown destination.

The deceased was said to be driving in her official car and was going to attend the inauguration of the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Justice, Abiola Adewemimo, as one of the judges of the National Industrial Court when the hoodlums struck.

“On behalf of the Forum of Head of Service and Permanent Secretaries, Tutors-General, Accountants-General, Auditors-General and Surveyors-General, and with rude shock and a deep sense of loss, I hereby painfully announce the untimely death of Mrs OLUFUNKE OLUWAKEMI KOLAWOLE, who was brutally attacked by kidnappers while traveling along Okene – Abuja highway on her way to Abuja on Thursday, July 12, 2017 for an official assignment.

“Until her death, Mrs Kolawole was the Permanent Secretary, Bureau of General Services, Office of the Governor, State of Osun.

“The Forum commiserates with the families of the deceased, the entire public service and the State Government of Osun on this irreparable loss,” Mr. Owoeye said.

Details of the burial programme shall be released as soon as they are announced by her family, the head of service said.