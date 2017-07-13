Court sentences 19-year-old robber to death for stealing phone

Related News

An Ado-Ekiti High Court on Thursday sentenced 19-year-old man, Adeolu Bamiteko, to death after he was found guilty of armed robbery.

He also got another 10 years sentence for unlawful possession of firearms.

Mr. Bamiteko was arrested and arraigned alongside a 12-year-old boy, Ayobami Ojo.

However, the court discharged Ojo, being an underage person in line with Section 30 of the Criminal Code.

Presiding judge, John Adeyeye, held the accused was guilty of the offences brought against him which are contrary to Section 6(b) of Robbery and Firearms (Special Provisions) Act Cap R11 Laws of Federation of Nigeria 2004.

He was specifically arraigned on a three-count charge of conspiracy, robbery and unlawful possession of firearms.

According to the charge sheet, the accused robbed one Adefunke Amire of her Nokia phone near the Ewi’s Palace in Ado-Ekiti on 14th July, 2016.

He was armed with a locally-made pistol with live cartridge and a knife.

Mr. Bamiteko had pleaded not guilty when he was first arraigned on February 16.

The prosecution called three witnesses to prove the case while the defence did not call any.

Exhibits such as the accused’s statement, items stolen from the victim, one locally-made pistol with live cartridge, one knife, two Nokia phones and a gold wristwatch were tendered before the court and admitted.