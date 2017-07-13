PDP leadership tussle continues in Osun despite Supreme Court verdict

Related News

The crisis within the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, rested by the Supreme Court verdict on Wednesday, may have raised fresh dust within the party in Osun State, as the two factions in the state continued their battle for supremacy.

While it was expected that the chairman of the Ahmed Makarfi-led faction, Bayo Faforiji, would automatically assume the leadership of the party in the state, the leader of the rival Ali Modu sheriff group, Soji Adagunodo, has claimed that his leadership remains the authentic one.

Mr. Adagunodo presided over the faction that led Ademola Adeleke to victory on Saturday in the Osun West senatorial district bye-election.

Mr. Adagunodo’s argument is that the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, attended the congress which elected him as the chairman of the party.

However, Mr. Faforiji supports his claim to the office with the fact that he belongs to the Ahmed Makarfi-led faction, approved by the court.

In his statement, hailing the judgment of the Supreme Court, Mr. Faforiji said the decision taken by the judges had shown that the hope of the common man still rests in the judiciary.

According to him, the major tasks before him as the party’s “helmsman” in Osun state is to bring everyone on board and ensure that no one is left behind in the onerous task of rebuilding the party.