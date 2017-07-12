Bisi Akande’s wife, Omowunmi, is dead; to be buried Thursday

Omowunmi Akande, the wife of a former governor of Osun State, Bisi Akande, is dead.

Mr. Akande’s family confirmed the death and fixed July 13, 2017 for her burial.

Mrs. Akande died at the University College Hospital, Ibadan, on Tuesday after a brief illness at the age of 73.

“The families of Chief Bisi Akande, the Asiwaju of Ila Orangun announces the passing to glory of our matriarch, Chief (Mrs) Omowunmi Akande,” a statement signed by Femi Akande on behalf of the family, said.

“Our mother slept in the Lord at 4:30pm on Tuesday 11th July 2017.

“Aged 73 years, she will be buried at 10am tomorrow 13th July 2017 at ila Orangun country home of Chief Bisi Akande. May her soul rest in peace Amen.”

