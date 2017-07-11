Former LG chairmen, councillors protest unpaid entitlements in Ekiti

Related News

Some former local government chairmen and councillors in Ekiti on Tuesday protested the non-implementation of a Supreme Court judgment ordering the state government to pay their outstanding allowances.

The former chairmen and councillors across the 16 local government areas of the state were elected on December 20, 2008, alongside appointments of supervisors and advisers.

Their tenure, which was to end in December, 2011, was terminated on October 29, 2010 by former Governor Kayode Fayemi on assumption of office.

Mr. Fayemi assumed office on October 16, 2010 following an Appeal Court judgment sacking the incumbent, Segun Oni.

The protesters, who carried placard with various inscriptions, marched through state capital, expressing dismay that they had not been paid since the Supreme Court judgment delivered on December 9, 2016.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that some of their placards read “Ekiti Government Should Respect the Rule of Law,” “Gov. Fayose, Pay Our Money’’ and “No Individual is Bigger than Supreme Court.’’

One of the protesters, Babalola Adekunle, told journalists that it was inexplicable that the state government had not effected payment in the last seven months.

Mr. Adekunle, who served as Special Adviser on Internally Generated Revenue in Oye Local Government Council, said the protest came after waiting for seven months.

He said some of their colleagues had died, while others were finding it difficult to meet up with their responsibilities.

“We don’t know why Fayose is delaying the payment of our entitlements as ordered by the Supreme Court.

“We are all PDP members like Fayose, he should pay us from the N9.6 billion Paris Club Refund,” he said.

