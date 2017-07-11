Related News

The police in Ogun State have arrested a guard with a private security outfit in Lagos, Ojo Adebowale, for allegedly hacking into the Facebook account of a lawmaker with intent to defraud.

The state police spokesman, Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the arrest to PREMIUM TIMES on Monday in Abeokuta.

“Men of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested one Ojo Adebowale, a male who is a security guard with Proton Guard Lagos, for hacking into the Facebook account of the lawmaker representing Ipokia/Idiroko State constituency in Ogun State House of Assembly, Hon. Ojo Adebowale Viwanu‎,” the police spokesman said.

He said the suspect was tracked down to Lagos State by detectives attached to Ibara divisional headquarters following a complaint by the lawmaker that an unknown person had hacked his account and was using it to defraud unsuspecting members of the public.

“The lawmaker revealed that some of his associates had fallen victim to the crime. On the strength of his complaint, the DPO Ibara Division, Abiodun Bakare, a CSP, detailed some detectives to unravel the person behind the dastardly act.”

Mr. Oyeyemi said the suspect would be arraigned in court soon.