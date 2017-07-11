Former Minister appointed chair of Oyo education trust fund

Related News

A former Nigerian Minister of Industry and current president of the Lagos Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Onikepo Akande, has been appointed chairperson of the Oyo state Education Trust Fund, ETF.

The board of the ETF is saddled with the responsibility of mobilising resources to complement government efforts in its drive to address the decadence in the education sector.

In an address at the inauguration event, Oyo state governor, Abiola Ajimobi, said the board was put in place to pool funds with a view to assistOnikepo Akandeing the government to complete its intervention projects aimed at restoring the fading education glory of the state.

The governor, who described the chairperson of the ETF as a woman of many parts, expressed optimism that Mrs. Akande and other members of the board of trustees would bring their wealth of experience to bear in the task before them.

“I am convinced that by the time the board swings into full action, all our yearnings and aspirations towards the transformation of education in the state would be achieved to an appreciable level,” Mr. Ajimobi said.

“In nominating you, it is my belief that your organisations have found you worthy to contribute your quota to the development of education in Oyo State and I believe that you will justify the trust reposed in you.

“By the time resources are pooled, we can then confidently be talking of a conducive learning environment, improved and adequate physical facilities as well as quality teachers.

“May I therefore charge members of the board of trustees to be dedicated and committed to the realization of the objectives behind the setting up of the fund.

It is also my belief that stakeholders will support and cooperate with them in the discharge of their responsibilities.”

The governor said a bill for the establishment of the ETF was passed into law in June 2016 by the State House of Assembly, as part efforts to ensure that the transformation agenda of his administration was manifest in every sector.

He added the objective behind the ETF was to put in place a conducive learning environment, improved and adequate physical facilities, as well as quality and well motivated teachers.

In her remark, the chairperson of the ETF board of trustees, Mrs. Akande, appreciated the governor for finding her and other members worthy of the appointment, which she said was a call to serve the state at a high level.

She said the quality of human capital in any country was dependent largely on investment on education, noting that funding of the sector had remained a major issue over the years.

“On behalf of the board of trustees of Oyo State Education Trust Fund, I will like to assure you of our total commitment to the realization of the objectives and vision of this great initiative,” the LCCI boss said.

“Clearly, funding has become a major issue for our educational sector at both the national and state levels.

It has, therefore, become imperative to engage both private organizations and individuals in corporate social responsibilities (CSR) to play a role.”