Lagos lawmakers call for removal of council boss

Members of the Lagos State House of Assembly have called for the removal of the sole administrator of Oriade Local Council Development Area, Habeeb Aileru, for alleged misappropriation of funds and disregard of the law.

The Assembly took the decision on Monday following a motion moved by Bisi Yusuf, chairman, committee on Public Accounts (Local Government), on the “gross mismanagement of the council”.

Mr. Yusuf told the House that the committee during its mid-year budget review found out abnormalities in the council’s administration allegedly perpetrated by Mr Aileru.

The committee chairman accused Mr. Aileru amongst other allegations, of disregarding Governor Akinwunmi Ambode’s directive that no sole administrator should incur debts or award contracts.

According to Mr. Yusuf, the Oriade council boss, who met a debt of N285 million when he assumed office, incurred N408 million as at the last quarter of 2016.

In her contribution, Olufunmilayo Tejusho, a member of the committee said Mr Aileru threw all caution to the winds and acted like “a demi-god” in the local council.

Mrs. Tejuosho said the council boss had failed in his duties and should be made to face the law.

The Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa, said the House would stand behind the committee’s decision, noting that Mr. Aileru had been indicted by the Office of the Auditor General for Local Government in the state for misappropriation of funds.

Mr. Obasa further noted that both the council manager and the treasurer had also written a letter to the council boss to stop the illegalities within the council.

Mr. Obasa said as a result, the House was left with no option but to remove Mr. Aileru.

The motion for his removal was subsequently moved by Mr. Yusuf, while Mr. Adedamola Kasumu seconded it.