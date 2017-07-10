Lagos commuters stranded as BRT drivers protest

Related News

Thousands of commuters were stranded on Monday at various Bus Rapid Transport, BRT, bus stops and terminals in Lagos following a protest embarked upon by the bus drivers across the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the commuters formed long queues at the BRT bus terminals at Ikorodu, Ketu, Ojota, Palm Groove and Onipanu, waiting for the buses in vain.

NAN also gathered that the buses were off the roads following a protest by the drivers over the non-payment of their allowances.

The drivers are also said to be angered about the termination of the appointments of recruiting agents by Primero Ltd.

NAN reports that Primero Ltd. is the firm operating the BRT buses.

Some of the drivers, who spoke under the condition of anonymity, said Primero had released a memo on Friday saying that it had terminated the appointment of the four agents recruiting drivers for the organisation.

“There has been no leave granted to any bus driver in the past one year, even when we work for six days per week.

“Primero sent a memo last Friday saying that it had terminated the appointments of the four agents recruiting bus drivers for the organisation.

“Those drivers still interested in the job are now required to reapply directly to Primero, should they still be interested in working with the company.”

Another driver who identified himself simply as Mr. Abdullahi, said that the fate of drivers’ pensions in the circumstance was unknown, under the new arrangement.

According to him, the drivers’ tax payment was always deducted from their monthly salary, but they have no evidence of a tax card to show that they have actually been paying any taxes.

Mr. Abdullahi also said that the drivers had not been given any leave allowance.

The drivers said that Primero was not their problem, but the agents that recruited them.

They, however, appealed to the state government to come to their aid in resolving the issue.

All efforts to speak with the Managing Director, Primero Transport Services, Fola Tinubu, proved abortive as his phone numbers were switched off.

(NAN)