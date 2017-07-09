Why we defeated APC in Osun West – Makarfi PDP

Related News

A faction of the Peoples Democratic Party led by Ahmed Makarfi on Sunday congratulated the winner of the Osun West bye-election, Ademola Adeleke, saying the outcome is a reflection of a reawakening within the party.

Mr. Adeleke contested the election on the platform of the Ali Sheriff faction of the party.

“The victory of our Party, the PDP, at the poll is a general reflection on the reawakening of Nigerians to the deceit of the All Progressive Congress (APC), led administration at all levels, hence, the overwhelming rejection of the APC by the electorates in Osun West,” the faction’s National Publicity, Dayo Adeyeye.

“The people have spoken with one voice and we know that Ademola Adeleke will deliver on his promises to the people.

“The successful outcome of this election is an evidence of hard work, dedication and the unity of all members of the PDP in Osun state who buried temporary differences in the overall interest of the party and the good people of Osun state.”

According to Mr. Adeyeye, the party is confident that without the interference of the APC in the current leadership issues in PDP, it still remains the party to beat in all elections in Nigeria.

“Even as we await the judgement of the Supreme Court we urge all our members to unite in the interest of Nigerians to rid the country of the horrible APC government,” he further urged.

“Finally, we congratulate the people of Osun West for coming out enmass to vote for our candidate and for their peaceful conduct during the elections.

“We also congratulate our members in Osun state for this important victory.”

Mr. Adeleke defeated Mudashiru Hussein of the APC by over 30,000 votes, winning in nine of the ten available local governments.