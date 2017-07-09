Osun West election: PDP reacts to resounding victory

Related News

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Osun State has described the victory of its candidate, Ademola Adeleke, in the Osun West senatorial bye-election, as an act of God.

The party’s Chairman, Soji Adagunodo, in his reaction after the votes were announced, thanked the electorate for standing by the party and voting for its candidate.

“I want to thank God and the people of Osun West Senatorial District for voting the candidate of our party,” he said.

“This is the hand of God, it is not the act of any man but it is of God.”

PREMIUM TIMES provided a live update of the election that showed how Mr. Adeleke floored his closest challenger, Mudashiru Hussein of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, in the state.

The PDP candidate won nine of the ten local governments in the district and had over 30,000 more votes than his opponent.