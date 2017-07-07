Why I collected N500,000 to smuggle contraband, ex-Customs official says

Related News

A former official of the Nigeria Customs Service has told narcotic investigators that he collected N500,000 to smuggle used clothing (a contraband), from Seme to Lagos Island, which turned out to contain cannabis during a search.

Emmanuel Ngwoke, 39, who is being interrogated for his alleged role in trafficking 394 kilogrammes of dried weeds that tested positive for cannabis was arrested by customs officers at Gbaji checking point along the Lagos-Badagry express road.

He was immediately transferred to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA for investigation, the anti-narcotics agency said in a statement on Friday.

Udotung Essien, the NDLEA commander at Seme Border, said the estimated value of the Indian hemp is N4 million.

“Officials of the Nigeria Customs Service arrested and transferred one Ngwoke Emmanuel found in possession of cannabis weighing 394kg to the Agency for further action. Investigation is ongoing and the suspect will soon be charged to court,” Mr. Essien said.

Mr. Ngwoke in his statement said he was told by his accomplices that the content of the consignment was used clothing.

“I was paid the sum of N500,000 to smuggle contraband from the border to Lagos Island; but when the consignment was searched by customs officers at Gbaji checking point, it turned out to be cannabis.

“That was how they arrested, dismissed and transferred me to NDLEA. I am completely obsessed with the thoughts of taking care of my wife and child. I do not know what next to do,” Mr. Nwoke, who hails from Enugu State, said.

The NDLEA Chairman, Muhammad Abdallah, while commending the Nigeria Customs Service for acting courageously and professionally assured members of the public of diligent prosecution of the suspect.