Fayose bans rallies in Ekiti, students’ activities in tertiary schools too

Ayodele Fayose, Ekiti State Governor Photo: DailyPost
Ayodele Fayose, Ekiti State Governor Photo: DailyPost

The Ekiti State Governor, Ayo Fayose, on Thursday announced a ban on all forms of students’ activities in tertiary institutions in the state with immediate effect.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that also banned were all forms of public procession in all the state.

The governor, in a statement in Ado Ekiti by his Special Assistant on Public Communication and New Media, Lere Olayinka, said the action had become necessary in view of threatening security reports at his disposal.

According to Mr. Olayinka, information at the disposal of the state government has revealed that some cultists are planning to embark on illegal public processions in the state.

“Security operatives are particularly to be on the red alert in towns like Ijero Ekiti and Oye Ekiti among others with high rate of student activities.

“They are to henceforth conduct stop-and-search on any vehicle within the state

“There must be no activities of secret cults in any part of Ekiti State and there must not be students’ procession of any form.

“Anyone found to be culpable in this act of using cultists to cause anarchy in any part of the state will be dealt with decisively.

“This directive should, therefore, be strictly adhered to by all to avoid the consequences”, the statement said.

(NAN)

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:WARNING TO MEN: These 3 Foods is Killing Your Erection. Click Here to Know Them...

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.