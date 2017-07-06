Two students, infant killed in Ogun road crash

Related News

Two prospective students of the Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago-Iwoye, on Thursday lost their lives in a road crash on their way to formalise their admission into the university.

The spokesman of Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps, TRACE, Babatunde Akinbiyi, who disclosed this to Premium Times, said a two-month old baby also died in the accident.

Mr. Akinbiyi said the crash involved a commercial Mazda bus with registration number TRE 556XA and a truck with registration number LND 564XP.

The accident occurred in Ibara village near an interchange along the Abeokuta- Sagamu expressway when the truck, loaded with granite, rammed into the bus coming from Sango-Ota, which had parked by the roadside to enable a passenger ease herself.

Mr. Akinbiyi said three other passengers sustained injuries in the accident.

The spokesperson said the remains of the dead had been deposited in the morgue of the Ogun State University Teaching Hospital, Sagamu, while the injured are receiving treatment in the hospital.