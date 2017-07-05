Osun govt vows to fish out killers of UNIOSUN student

Related News

The Osun State government has vowed to deal decisively within the law with those found culpable in the murder of Timilehin Sonibare, a 400-level student of the Osun State University, UNIOSUN.

The government, apparently reacting to the violent protests embarked upon by the students on Wednesday to protest the killing, commiserated with the family of the deceased and the university community but called for calm.

In a statement signed by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Adelani Baderinwa, the government assured the students that the perpetrators would be brought to justice.

“We condemn in strong terms the wicked and conscience-less manner in which the death of Timilehin was perpetrated. It is most callous, painful and disheartening that fellow human beings could plan and execute the elimination of another for self-aggrandizement.

“We note with sadness that it is one of the unfortunate degeneration of values in our society whereby people wants to be rich without work,” Mr. Baderinwa said.

The statement noted that some suspects had already been arrested by the police and would be punished appropriately if found guilty of the crime.

Meanwhile the school has reacted to the death of the student and the subsequent protests.

The University said while it will not discuss all of her actions ‘on the pages of newspapers,’ it is putting strategic measures in place to curb the menace of insecurity in the school.

The Deputy Vice Chancellor, Administration, of the University, Odunayo Adebooye, said this in an exclusive chat with PREMIUM TIMES that the school was tackling the matter appropriately.

“We won’t issue any press statement on the development and we won’t discuss the issue on pages of newspaper. We will remain mute but we are working strategically on the issue at hand,” he said.

When asked what security measures were being put in place to ensure safety of the students, he said the school was beefing up its current security measures.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that students of the institution went on rampage to protest the passing of their colleague who was found dead after being declared missing on June 26.

The body of the student was reportedly found behind the house of a cleric in Osogbo.

The revelation came after the state police commissioner paraded some suspects linked to the crime earlier on Wednesday in Osogbo.

This would not be the first time a student of the institution, which is reportedly ravaged by insecurity, has been declared missing in the last few months.