Insecurity: Army sets up call centre in Ondo

The 32 Artillery Brigade, Owena Cantonment, Akure, Ondo State, has established an information centre in the state as a channel of communication between it and the public.

A statement by Assistant Director, Army Public Relations of the brigade, Ojo Adenegan, on Tuesday in Akure, said the call centre has the following hotlines: 09030002151 and 09030002161.

He said the numbers would serve the purpose of enabling the general public to reach the army formation for information sharing.

“The general public is enjoined to report any incident capable of causing security breaches through these numbers stated above,” he said.

“The lines will be in operation twenty-four hours everyday for quick response to any distress calls or complaints.”

He also said the army would appreciate any effort to translated the information into local languages.

Criminal activities in the coastal regions had earlier necessitated the establishment of a new police Area Command in the coastal town of Okitipupa.

Cases of kidnapping which have been on the rise in the state have become a source of concern to the state government and security authorities in the state.

The military had recently been engaged in tackling suspected militants and kidnappers in the coastal communities.

Only recently a group of kidnappers were arrested for abducting and murdering a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Ese-Odo Local Government Area.