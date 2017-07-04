Lagos LG Polls: Amuwo Odofin APC leaders protest imposition of candidate

Related News

Some leaders of the All Progressives Congress in Amuwo Odofin, Lagos State, have protested over an alleged imposition of chairmanship and councillorship candidates ahead of the July 22 local council elections.

At a peaceful protest at the party secretariat in Lagos on Friday, the party leaders called on the APC hierarchy to intervene in the ongoing crisis within the local chapters of the party.

Memunat Ajao, a leader in the local government, said it was time to beam a searchlight on what actually transpired during the party’s chairmanship primaries which ended in chaos at the Teslim Balogun Stadium last May.

A subsequent councillorship primaries held two days later across all the 57 councils resulted to disagreements and, in some areas, violence.

Mrs. Ajao accused the immediate past council chairman in the local government, Ayodele Adewale, of imposing a chairmanship aspirant, Valentine Buraimoh, on the party.

“We know the national leader of our party is not in support of the imposition,” she said.

“Ayo is trying to cover up his past misdeed at the local government. We want things to be done accordingly.”

Another party leader, Tunde Ajayi, said the party may not perform well at the forthcoming polls as a result of the disagreements.

“We are not satisfied with the primary that brought Buraimoh to become the party’s flag bearer. Ayodele Adewale can’t impose any candidate on us, Asiwaju (Bola Tinubu) is not aware of this,” he said.

When contacted on Sunday morning, Mr. Adewale said he was in church and agreed to respond in the evening. In the evening, he said he was at a birthday party and would talk later at night. Subsequent calls were not responded to, but he replied a text message saying the claims of imposition were “not true.”

He did not provide details.