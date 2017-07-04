Flood kills commercial motorcyclist in Ekiti

Related News

A flood resulting from hours of heavy rainfall on Monday claimed the life of a 33-year-old commercial motorcyclist, Ajeniyi Victor, in Ado Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital.

Although the incident took place late in the evening, Mr. Victor’s lifeless body was found in the early hours of Tuesday by a search party comprising the police and residents after the rain had subsided.

Witnesses said the deceased was swept away by the flood along with his motorbike while trying to cross a bridge across Elemi River at Ayemi, along Iworoko road in the town.

He was said to have refused to take a by-pass used by his colleagues who had avoided the flood which had already overflowed the bridge.

“He ignored the entreaties and admonitions by motorists and other commercial motorcyclists, who had earlier failed in their attempt to cross the channel, and had decided to wait for the water to recede,” a witnessed said.

“He had two passengers who refused to go on with him, but he insisted he had the knowledge of the way and how best to navigate the water.

“When he lost control and water was taking away his bike, he tried to rescue the bike and along the line, he fell.

“The onlookers were helpless when he lost control, and watched helplessly from afar as he was overwhelmed by the flood.”

The spokesman of the Ekiti State Police Command, Alberto Adeyemi, confirmed the incident, saying the police had to join in searching for him.

“It was an unfortunate incident because the incident could have been averted if he had taken precaution,” Mr. Adeyemi said.

“We have been able to identify him and his body has been taken to the morgue at Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital in Ado Ekiti.”