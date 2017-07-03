JUST IN: NUC approves conversion of Moshood Abiola Polytechnic to University of Technology

The National Universities Commission, NUC, has approved the conversion of Moshood Abiola Polytechnic to Moshood Abiola University of Technology.
The approval for the Ogun State-owned institution was granted on Monday in Abuja.
The Executive Secretary of NUC, Abubakar Rasheed, announced the approval while receiving the Governor of Ogun State, Ibikunle Amosun.
The Moshood Abiola University of Science and Technology becomes the 85th public University and 153rd university in Nigeria.
