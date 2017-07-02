FUTA notifies parents of students drowned in school lake

Related News

The Federal University of Technology, Akure, FUTA, has formally notified the parents of the two students of the institution who drowned on Saturday at a fishing pond on while trying to take a selfie.

The spokesperson of the university, Gbenro Adebanjo, who confirmed this in a statement on Sunday, said the university sympathised with the parents, knowing that it was a trying time for them.

“FUTA reiterates its commitment to the safety of its students and safety measures where the the incident took place are already being reviewed in order to prevent future occurrence,” he said.

The students who had earlier taken part in a mandatory entrepreneurship practical class, decided to have some photo session using a canoe at the nearby pond.

The canoe capsized and the students fell into the pond.

“Rescue efforts were immediately mobilised which the Dean of Students, Professor Kayode Alese coordinated,” Mr. Adebanjo said.

“Two of the students were rescued minutes after the incident, while despite all efforts two of them Olabiyi Emmanuel from the department of Agricultural and Environmental Engineering (AGE) 300 level, and Olokun Babatunde Alex, from the department of Project Management Technology (PMT) 300 level, died.

One of the students being removed from the water dead

“The university is deeply saddened by the unfortunate incident. The parents of the students have all been notified.

“Our prayers are with them at this very trying and difficult times and the university commiserates with them and pray that the Almighty God will grant them the fortitude to bear the painful loss.”