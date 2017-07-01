Suspected ‘Badoo gang’ member set ablaze in Lagos

Related News

Residents of an estate in Ikorodu on Friday lynched a suspected member of a gang popularly known as Badoo on the Ikorodu- Mile 12 Express road.

Adewale Adejumo, head security, Igbo-Oluwo Estate, said the suspect was arrested at Unity Close inside the estate around 6:30 a.m. with black oil all over his body and stone on his hand. Several other gang members ran away.

According to Mr. Adejumo, the arrested suspect was to be handed over to a nearby police station, but angry residents set him on fire.

“We saw them very early in the morning moving around the estate naked with black oil all over their bodies.

“On seeing us, they started running and we chased them and caught one of them with oil on his body and stone in his hand. We kept him till morning to hand over him to the police.

“When the residents saw him, they were angry and forcefully took him, put tyre on him and set him on fire,” Adejumo.

Sanni Ibrahim, senior officer, Lagos State Neighbourhood Watch, Ikorodu West, said they received a distress call that some Badoo gang members were in operation in Igbo-Oluwo Estate.

Mr. Ibrahim said he mobilised some of their members and moved into the estate around 7:00 a.m. to forestall breakdown of law and order and curtail the activities of the Badoo gang.

Segun Adebayo, resident of Igbo-Oluwo Estate said it was the third time, the Badoo gang would attempt to attack residents, but were repelled by the efforts of the residents and internal security officers.

Niyi Shonibare urged all the residents in Ikorodu to cooperate to curtail the activities of the gang, blamed for many killings in recent months.

NAN reports that some police officers and members of the Neighbourhood watch later came to the scene where the residents burnt the culprit.