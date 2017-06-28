Fayose calls for Buhari’s resignation, alleges president is on life support

Related News

The Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, has alleged that President Muhammadu Buhari has been on life support in the last 20 days.

Mr. Fayose, who spoke while addressing journalists in Ado Ekiti on Wednesday, also said the president should resign immediately.

He described as fake the audio Sallah message of the president, saying it was a futile effort to deceive the public.

Mr. Fayose called on those he called “cabal” in the presidency to allow the president to resign quietly, rather than plunge the country into a crisis.

According to him, the president has spent 53 days (actually 52 days) in London to attend to his health challenges, but no official information as to his whereabouts and his state of health has been made available since he left.

He said verifiable facts from London at his disposal and within the All Progressives Congress, APC, and particularly from those serving in Mr. Buhari’s government confirmed that the president’s health situation had worsened.

The governor said the situation could only change through divine intervention and prayers of Nigerians.

“Like every other Nigerian, I do not wish the president death. I have therefore maintained dignified silence since we were told that the President embarked on his second medical trip abroad this year.

“However, the recorded audio message which was released by the Presidency as the President’s Ramadan message to Nigerians necessitated my setting the records straight today.

“No doubt, the audio message was only a damage-control strategy aimed at further deceiving Nigerians.

“That the audio message does not represent the truth as our President does not only have voice impairment, he has been on life-support since June 6, 2017 at a West-End, London Hospital.

“Of a fact, our First Lady, Her Excellency, Mrs. Aisha Buhari, was not allowed to see her husband during her last visit to the United Kingdom if only she will be courageous enough to admit.

“Only three Nigerians who are of the President’s cabal are allowed access to the President. I will keep their identities for now.

“Anyone with contrary claim should produce the President to Nigerians within the next 48 hours. It is obvious that Nigeria is drifting like the last days of the Umaru Musa Yar’Adua’s government.”

Mr. Fayose recalled that he warned Nigerians against electing President Buhari on account of his age, health and mental capacity.

“Nigerians will also recall that when they released pictures to the press claiming that President Buhari had an interview with Kemi Fadojutimi of ‘All Eyes on Africa’ TV Show in London, on Monday, February 23, 2015, I proved to the whole world that the interview was conducted in suite 881 at Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja,” he said.

Mr. Fayose alleged that there were plots to kill him and truncate his government, but said he was not afraid to continue to speak the truth.

He said the federal government should be held responsible should anything untoward happen to him.

“Dear Nigerians, even though President Buhari needs our prayers and we should keep praying that God takes total control of his situation, it is equally imperative that our leaders must tell us the truth at all times,” he submitted.

“It is time that the president takes the interests of Nigerians above his own and resign from office so that our country can move forward.

“The fate of Nigeria and its people must not remain in the hands of the presidency cabal, our country must be set free.”