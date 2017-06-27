Two brothers arrested for allegedly killing Septuagenarian

Nigerian Police [Photo credit: Today.ng]

The Ogun State Police Command have arrested two brothers, Mathew Elegbede (27) and Sunday Elegbede (33), over the murder of a 73 years old man.

The police spokesperson, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said the suspects committed the crime at the home of the victim identified as Odeyemi Adebari.

He said the two suspects were arrested following a complaint from the son of the deceased who reported at Agbara Division that the two brothers attacked his father with a machete and inflicted cuts on him.

Mr. Oyeyemi said the victim was rushed to the hospital where he was admitted but died four days later as a result of the injury he sustained.

He added that trouble started when Mathew Elegebde reportedly broke into the apartment of a tenant in the house of the deceased. The tenant subsequently called for help.

He said the victims challenged Matthew who ran away only for him to return with his elder brother armed with a cutlass used to inflict the injuries.

The spokesperson said the arrested suspects have made useful statements while investigations continue.

