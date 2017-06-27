Three killed in deadly Ondo cult clash

Related News

A clash among arrival cult groups have claimed the lives of three persons in Akure, the Ondo State capital, and its environs, raising fears and anxiety among residents.

The fight which reportedly commenced on Friday in the city, spread to neighbouring communities, as fleeing and attacking cultists sought new battle grounds.

A mutilated body of one of the victims was found on Monday night at the NEPA roundabout in Akure metropolis.

Confirming the incident on Tuesday, the Ondo Police Public Relations Officer, Femi Joseph, said three people had been confirmed dead as a result of the crisis.

“About 20 suspects have been arrested and paraded this afternoon in connection with the skirmish as our men continue to pick them up around the state,” Mr. Joseph said.

“We discovered that some of the suspects were ex-convicts whose had been involved in some murder cases within the state.

“Some of them are helping us in the investigations so far and we are doing our best to ensure that there are no further breach of the peace.”

He also confirmed that those who died in the mayhem were members of rival cults.

He, however, said despite the victims’ roles in cult activities, it was still an offense for anyone to take the life of another person.

He added there were others who had to be screened to ascertain whether they were cultists or not.

“In the last 72 hours our men have been parading the nooks and crannies of the state to make sure no one creates any further problem and we have assured the people to go about their lawful businesses,” he added.