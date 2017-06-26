Lagos Police confirm arrest of five suspected VI robbers

Related News

The Police said in Lagos on Monday that they have arrested five suspected armed robbers believed to be terrorising motorists on Victoria Island.

The Police said officials swooped on the suspects following a tip-off by three victims of the robbery attacks.

“The occupants of the car were allegedly attacked by the suspects when their vehicle broke down on June 17.

“They reported that while they were trying to get out, the suspects driving in a Toyota Camry car with a yet-to-be identified registration number stopped and five men came out and ordered them to lie down at gunpoint.

“The suspects robbed them of their money, phones, wrist watches, gold earring, necklaces and other valuables.

“As soon as we got the report, a team of policemen went to the scene and the five suspects were arrested, while the driver escaped with their arms,” a senior police officer told the News Agency of Nigeria.

However, five live cartridges and one expended cartridge were recovered from the suspects, the police also said, adding that the suspects had confessed to the crime that they meet at Ijora-Badia, a Lagos slum, to plan their operations.

Confirming the arrests, the Maroko Divisional Police Officer, Isah Abdulmajid, told NAN that the ages of the suspects were between 20 and 29 years.

Also, the Lagos Command spokesperson, Olarinde Famous-Cole, confirmed the arrests and said the suspects had been transferred to the Anti-Robbery Squad, Ikeja, for further investigations.

(NAN)