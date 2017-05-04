Aregbesola disagrees with Osun doctors on health funding, welfare

Related News

The Osun State Government has disagreed with the claims by the Nigeria Medical Association in the state, that it has been insensitive to the welfare of its doctors.

A statement by the Director of the Bureau of Communication and Strategy, Semiu Okanlawon, stated that the claims by the NMA were “far from the truth.”

The medical association had on Thursday accused the Osun State government of not paying adequate attention to the welfare of its members.

The association also said the government was not paying salaries of doctors and that the health sector in the state was not well-funded.

“This government has engaged the doctors, perhaps, more than any other category of workers in the state, on the need to equally be sensitive to the hardship foisted on the finances of the state especially since Nigeria as a whole entered into its trying period of economic recession,” the statement said.

“The Osun government has developed perhaps the most ingenious formula for satisfying the needs of its workforce within the limit of the available resources.

“This was what necessitated the setting up of a revenue apportionment committee led by no less personality than a former number (one) labour leader in Nigeria and veteran labour activists on the continent of Africa, Comrade Hassan Sunmonu.”

On the state of the health facilities, the government noted that the doctors should be fair enough to admit that the health sector of Osun had witnessed a huge improvement since the coming of the present administration.

“Apart from the huge investment of about N1.8 billion for the upgrading of the state General Hospitals, this administration has ensured that health care safety and emergency measures are improved as with the provision of the state-of-the-art ambulances across the length and breadth of this state,” the spokesperson said.

“As a professional body whose duty it is to save lives, we expect and continue to implore the doctors to see themselves as partners with the government in the overall task of ensuring the sanctity of lives which the doctors also swore an oath to protect.

“We hereby wish to reiterate for the umpteenth time, that the Rauf Aregbesola administration remains a labour-friendly one and we have always called on all groups, including the NMA to be sensitive to the prevailing economic situation across the land while the government continues its relentless efforts to make the best of the situation we have found ourselves as a country.

“Thursday’s complaints by the association is one of the many times it was taking a swipe at the government for poor handling of the welfare of doctors in the employ of the state government.