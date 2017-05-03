Residents of Ondo coastal community flee, accuse soldiers of burning houses

Related News

Following the raid on Monday at Ajakpa Creek in Ese-Odo Local Government of Ondo State by the Nigerian military, residents of the community have started fleeing their homes, alleging that the troops were razing their houses.

During the raid by troops of Operation Delta Safe, a notorious militant, Ossy Ibori, said to be involved in the killing of an army captain and two police officers in Ikorodu, Lagos State, last month, was killed.

The people of the community who had earlier expressed fears over possible reprisal attack had been vacating the coastal town since Monday after the killing of Mr. Ibori by the soldiers.

Speaking for the community at a press conference in Akure, the Ondo State capital, on Wednesday, Tonye Ebitibituwa said many residents of Ajakpa community had been rendered homeless after the military again invaded

the town in the early hours of Wednesday.

According to him, the people of the community are not against the killing and arrest of any criminal elements in the area, but frowned at the destruction of properties in the community allegedly by the soldiers.

“In the early hours of today, some military operatives invaded Ajakpa in six gun boats and set the whole community ablaze,” Mr. Ebitibituwa said.

“The community did not in any way support or encourage the action of Ibori and his group and we wondered the reasons behind the setting of our homes on fire by the military.”

Mr. Ebitibituwa, a retired commissioner of police, explained that the action of the military personnel had turned Ajakpa into a ghost town, saying that many people had been rendered homeless with no food and other basic necessities.

According to him, no fewer than 30,000 people of the community have been rendered homeless while about 5,000 houses were allegedly torched by the military on Wednesday morning.

He however appealed to the state government to quickly intervene in the matter and stop the military from further destructions.

He called on the state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, to save the people of Ajakpa from the military attack.

“We are calling on the Ondo state government to put every machinery in place to save the lives of innocent people who have been displaced and are now helpless,” he said.

But the Army has denied the allegation, saying its men carried out the operation to flush the militants from the creeks without doing any damage to the homes of the residents of the community.

The Army Public Relations Officer, 32 Artillery Brigade, Akure, Ayo Adelegan, said the Army had urged residents of the Ajakpa community to go about their lawful businesses.

“Nigeria Army did not involve itself in burning houses or killing innocent people,” he said.

“The protection of lives and properties of the Ajakpa community is our responsibility. We are law-abiding and we are professional.

“The operation we went for is to flush out the militant so peaceful atmosphere would return to the community.

“If there is burning of houses, it should not be attributed to the Army. We can never be involved in such an act. The burning of houses should be traced to other people, not men of the Nigerian Army.”

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Fatai Owoseni, has said seven suspects arrested by the military during the clash at Ajakpa had been handed over to the command.

Mr. Owoseni told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Wednesday that the suspects were sent to Lagos for further investigations.

“We cannot give much details for now because it is an ongoing operation.

“We believe that with this massive hunt for the criminals and the synergy between the police and military, we will see an end to these criminals”, he said.

The commissioner said that the command used the services of vigilance group at Isawo, Ikorodu Local Government Area to access the terrain.

“We found out that to be successful in our operation, we needed people familiar with the terrain and we brought in vigilance group.

“Their mastery of the terrain gave us an edge at Isawo, Badagry. The area is a long stretch within the creeks and it is not navigable, covered with thick forest,” he said.

According to Mr. Owoseni, police and military uniforms were recovered while structures used by the militants were also destroyed during a raid by the police.

The commissioner denied a report that the police had accused Ikorodu traditional rulers of assisting the militants.

“What we said and highlighted was that we noticed that there has been a conspiracy of silence.

“We felt that as elders and custodians in our communities, they should also be seen to be at the forefront of stopping this impunity,” he said.