Fayose’s commissioner arraigned for theft

A serving commissioner under the Ekiti State Local Government Service Commission, Dare Omotoso, was arraigned on Wednesday before an Ado-Ekiti chief magistrate court for allegedly stealing N5 million worth of granite.

Mr. Omotoso, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges filed against him.

He was said to have between August and September 2016 stolen granite and stone dust valued at N5, 140, 800.00 (Five Million, One Hundred and Forty Thousand, Eight Hundred Naira).

” The materials are property of Primadet and Co. Ltd, an offence contrary to Section 390(9) Criminal Code C16 Laws of Ekiti State 2012,” the charge sheet read.

The police prosecutor, Caleb Leramo, an inspector, told the court that he had assembled five witnesses to testify against the accused person in the course of the trial.

He, however, applied for an adjournment to study the case file and documents relevant to the case.

The defence counsel, O.B. Farounbi, urged the court to grant Mr. Omotoso bail in line with Section 15 of Ekiti State Administration of Criminal Justice Act 2013.

He said that the accused would always make himself available for trial whenever the matter is called.

He also described his client as “a well respected person who is serving as a commissioner in the state.”

Chief Magistrate Adesoji Adegboye granted Mr. Omotoso bail in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties.

June 9 is the new date for hearing.