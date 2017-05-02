Ooni reacts to fire at palace of Oba of Lagos

FILE PHOTO: Oba of Lagos snubs Ooni of Ife

The fire at the palace of the Oba of Lagos on Tuesday has nothing to do with the Lagos’ monarch’s relationship with the Ooni of Ife, an official has said.

The spokesperson of the Ooni’s palace, Moses Olafare, told PREMIUM TIMES that the Ife monarch, Enitan Ogunwusi, is unhappy with the fire incident.

“We are not happy over the fact that the palace of Lagos king got burnt, we can only sympathise with the palace on the development,” he said.

PREMIUM TIMES reported the fire incident at the Lagos monarch’s palace. The fire occurred about one week after a video showed the Lagos monarch, Rilwan Akiolu, snub the Ooni.

There have been rumours on social media that Tuesday’s fire was caused by the snub, reports denied by Mr. Olafare.

“People are entitled to their own views,” he said. “But what people say doesn’t mean that is the position of the palace.”

“What happened is mere coincidence and should not be traced to the incident in Lagos, we send our sympathies,” he added.

