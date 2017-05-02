Ogun govt to visit world boxing champion, Joshua

Related News

The Ogun State Government said on Tuesday it was planning to pay an official visit to the new world heavyweight boxing champion in London.

Joshua, a British-Nigerian with roots in Sagamu of Ogun State, defeated Ukraine’s Wladimir Klitschko last week to become the new heavyweight champion.

The Ogun State Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Afolabi Afuape, told journalists on Tuesday the government was making arrangements to visit and congratulate the fighter.

Mr. Afuape said Joshua had made the state and the country proud.

The federal government had announced earlier it would soon invite Joshua to the country.

“The trip to London is to congratulate him on the victory and for making the state to attain another first in the area of boxing. After which the state can invite him officially for a state award for the honour done on the state,” Mr. Afuape said.

Joshua is the second Nigerian to win the world heavyweight boxing title after Samuel Peters, who reigned in 2008. But Joshua is the first Nigerian to win the unified title, and not just the World Boxing Council belt Peter won.

Mr. Afuape said Joshua deserved a national honour.

The world boxing champion was born October 15, 1989 to Nigerian parents. He began his boxing career in 2007 at age 18, and won all his 19 fights by knockout.

He also won the 2009 and 2010 Haringey Box Cup and senior ABA championship in 2010.

On April 29, he beat Kiltschko at the 11th round in a stunning knockout.