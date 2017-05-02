Ogun radio workers demand payment of salary arrears

Related News

Workers have given the Ogun State Broadcasting Corporation, OGBC, until Wednesday to settle their outstanding entitlements totalling N148,264,000 or face an industrial action.

PREMIUM TIMES learnt that the workers, under the banners of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, and Radio Television and Theatre Arts Workers Union, RATTAWU, issued a seven-day ultimatum to the management of the state-owned radio station Thursday last week at a joint congress they held at the premises of the station in Abeokuta.

The resolution was signed by Abiodun Ogundipe and Ayo Aina, who are the chairmen of the organization’s NUJ and RATTAWU Chairman respectively, on behalf of the 157 workers.

They said the amount represents the arrears of their entitlements since 2012.

These include four months arrears of salaries (N76.8 million), pension (N45 million), union dues deductions for 2017 (N464,000) national housing fund deductions for 2013 to date (N2 million) and CTCS deduction for 2011-2016 (N6m).

The unions while calling for the intervention of the state governor, Ibikunle Amosun, in the matter, said they resorted to the ultimatum at the expiration of an earlier 14-day ultimatum.

“Following the expiration of the 14-day ultimatum given to the management of the station on the 16th of April, 2017 and its expiration on 25th of April, 2017 for the payment of all outstanding salaries and deductions, we write to inform you of the decision of both unions (RATTAWU and NUJ) to issue the final seven-day ultimatum as stipulated in the labour law for the demand to be met”, the resolution read.

The aggrieved workers forwarded copies of the resolution to Governor Amosun, Secretary to State Government, Head of Service, Commissioner of Information and Strategy and Chairman of the Board of the radio station.

“This decision was taken at a joint congress of both unions that was well attended by our members today, 26th of April. We would also like to state that the management has not paid adequate attention to our demands as money that should have been used to meet part of our demands have been diverted to the payment of imprest and buying of fuel for personal use of management staff,” the letter stated.