Ambode insists on phasing out Danfo buses

The Lagos State governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, on Monday said the plan by his administration to phase out the yellow commercial buses, popularly known as Danfo, would create more jobs in the transportation sector.

The governor, who spoke at the May Day Rally held at the Agege Stadium to commemorate the 2017 Workers Day Celebration, said the Bus Reform Initiative, aimed at introducing over 5,000 air-conditioned buses to replace the Danfo buses would open new vista of opportunities, while also redefining the means of road transportation in the State.

It was the first time Mr. Ambode would attend the workers’ rally since he became governor in 2015. Last year, his absence angered the workers.

Responding to the fears raised by the Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Lagos Council, Idowu Adelakun, and his Trade Union Congress (TUC) counterpart, Francis Ogunremi, on the implications of the initiative to drivers, conductors, mechanics and other artisans, Mr. Ambode assured that it would benefit all Lagosians on the long run.

“If Lagos is to be globally competitive, we need to change the outlook of the way the city runs,” he said.

“What is of paramount interest to this government is to make sure that every Lagosian has a comfortable means of moving from one point to the other. But I promise you there will be no job losses.

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode (middle), with his Deputy, Dr. (Mrs) Oluranti Adebule (left) and member, Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon. Adedayo Famakinwa during the 2017 Workers Day rally in commemoration of the Lagos @ 50 celebrations at the Agege Stadium, Lagos, on Monday, May 1, 2017.

“The governor is not interested in driving all the new buses. It is the same bus drivers, the technicians, the mechanics that will also still be employed and trained to use these new buses. Instead of job losses, we are going to employ more people for the greater number of the buses and it will make the city more beautiful and more comfortable for all our workers.”

Governor Ambode, who also addressed the request of the labour leaders on workers’ welfare, assured that as the State’s Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) continues to increase, his administration would work out modalities to improve the welfare of workers in line with his mantra of all-inclusive governance.

The governor said that his administration was ready to look into the plight of pensioners as regards the pace of paying pension, assuring that the process would be fast tracked immediately.

“Just like we have said, we have provided vehicles for the unions but again it has not gone round and it has also not gone round to the private sector unions, we will complete the whole scheme before the end of the year,” he said.

The governor said as part of the celebration of 50 years of the State, his administration would provide a befitting State Secretariat for the NLC, while government would also work on local and international training for labour leaders to make them relevant to the growth of the economy.

Governor Ambode also assured that the officers of the State Public Service, who according to him, are the real drivers of the development in the State, would continue to be equipped with the necessary competencies and skills in order to deliver effective and efficient service to the people.

Commending the choice of this year’s May Day celebration themed, “Labour Relations in Economic Recession: An Appraisal,” Mr. Ambode said the leadership of labour unions had demonstrated a responsible sense of “stakeholding” in the joint enterprise to improve the society and leave lasting legacies for the generations to come through the creation of sustainable wealth and value.

Earlier, Messrs Adelakun and Ogunremi commended the governor for his commitment to workers’ welfare and the determination with which he had been transforming the State, describing the Governor as an accomplished accounting professional, creative intellectual, skilled planner and focused implementor.

The May Day Rally featured March pasts from various Labour Unions, Trade Organisations and its Affiliates who trooped out enmasse despite the heavy downpour and were excited to see the Governor celebrate the day with them.