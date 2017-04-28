Baby dumped inside refuse sack in Lagos

FILE PHOTO: Refuse dump
FILE PHOTO: Refuse dump

A baby was on Thursday found dead inside a refuse sack at a dumpsite near a market in Alagbado, Lagos State.

The dump site is near the African Independent Television, AIT, Road Market.

A News Agency of Nigeria correspondent who witnessed the incident reports that the dead baby rolled down from the sack as the sack was being dumped into a refuse vehicle.

Refuse collectors saw the baby and raised an alarm.

Market men and women gathered at the scene and ‘rained’ curses on the culprit.

A police officer at the scene told NAN that an investigation would be carried out to find out the culprit.

The police officer from the Alagbado Police Station pleaded anonymity.

The dead baby has been deposited at a mortuary by the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency.

Omolara Farounbi, the market ‘Iya-oloja ‘(leader), called on traders in the market to be more vigilant.

She said that the perpetrator was able to carry out the act because the traders cleaned up the market and packed refuse for disposal on Friday.

“It was convenient for the person to dump the baby in the sack overnight.

“We have informed the police and called the Lagos State Emergency Maintenance Authority (LASEMA) about the incident,’’ she said.

(NAN)

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:WARNING TO MEN: These 3 Foods is Killing Your Erection. Click Here to Know Them...

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.