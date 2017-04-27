We’re yet to receive autopsy report on Adeleke – Police

Related News

The Osun State Police Command said on Thursday that the autopsy report on the late senator, Isiaka Adeleke, has not reached it.

Mr. Adeleke, a former Osun governor, died in the early hours of Sunday, amidst speculations amongst his supporters that he may have been poisoned.

The late lawmaker was taken to Lodoke Akintola University Teaching Hospital for a pathological examination before he was buried on Monday in Ede, his home town.

Mr. Adeleke’s family had earlier on Wednesday told journalists that the autopsy report was not ready and that contrary media reports should be discountenanced. Sources knowledgeable about the autopsy had, however, told PREMIUM TIMES an interim report was produced and that the senator may have died of drug overdose. A final report was however, yet to be produced, as some test results were being awaited.

The Osun State Police Public Relations Officer, Folasade Odoro, told PREMIUM TIMES on Thursday that she would not be able to speak authoritatively on the autopsy since the report had not reached the command.

“I will have to check with those in charge of the investigations to know the current situation with the report,” she said.

However, the younger brother to the deceased senator, Deji Adeleke, while addressing journalists in Ede on Wednesday, said the family was told that the report of the autopsy would be ready in one or two weeks.

He urged his supporters to embrace peace while the autopsy report was being awaited.