1004 Estate residents protest poor facilities, accuse management of corruption

The residents of the 1004 Estate in Victoria Island, Lagos, on Wednesday protested the alleged mismanagement of the estate by the Home Owners and Residents Association, HORA.

The protesters accused the current management of the estate of being deceitful and corrupt and demanded the building be returned to its former owners for proper maintenance.

The estate residents showed their frustrations by placing a notice across the estate.

In the notice captioned “Enough of Mismanagement of 1004 Estate by Failed 1004 HORA”, the residents under the aegis of 1004 Residents Forum, stated that the situation of the estate has gone from good to worse.

Parts of the complaint on the postal read: “We say enough to this unprecedented levels of mismanagement. When you illegally forced out the original managers, you made us believe things would be better, instead, things have gone from good to worse. The Estate is not designed to be managed by deceitful and corrupt clique of few home owners on the Estate.”

“We say no to bad quality water. You have destroyed new functioning water plant in just one year. We say no to over 50 power shortage in a day by 1G4 Power Limited. We say no to broken down lifts due to mismanagement, and the dirty surrounding.”

“We say no to excessive charge for electricity and fraud of 1G4 Power Limited (owned by one of the HORA executives). We say no to high cost of service charge when the quality of services provided have nose dived.

“We say no to horrible security services with the vandalization of our vehicles and home burglaries.

“We say no to water poisoning of our families and no to electrical fires; We say no to HORA. You are too inhumane and caused us much suffering without a care. Please, return our Estate to the state where everything worked. Give the Estate back to the original legal managers. You have no legitimacy.

“We are tired of your excuses and explanations. The suffering residents in 1004 flats in our forum are more that 40 members that attended your meeting. HORA must go. We have never recognised HORA on our Estate.”

The president of 1004 Estate Residents Association, Lagos, Tayo Soetan, and three others were recently charged with felony offences and were remanded in prison on the orders of an Igbosere Magistrate Court, pending when they were able to perfect the bail conditions admitted to them.

Mr. Soetan, alongside Bosun Sosanya, 47, and a 41 year-old lawyer, Adebayo Ademiluyi, Friday Alika, 48, and Abubakar Audu, 28, were arraigned before the court on offences bordering on felony, conspiracy, unlawful invasion and conduct likely to breach public peace.

The offences, according to the prosecutor, Paul Ogwuba, a superintendent of police, were contrary to sections 411, 52, and 166(d) (b) of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State of Nigeria, 2015.

They had all pleaded not guilty to all the offences.

All five defendants and others at large were also alleged to have an intent to cause a breakdown of law and order and conduct themselves in a manner likely to cause the breach of peace, by forcibly entering the office of Managing Director of 1004 Estate, Samuel Ukpong.

They were alleged to have committed the said offences on December 5, 2015.