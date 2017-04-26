Anglican Diocese asks Nigerian govt. to intensify war against corruption

Related News

The Ibadan Anglican Diocese rose from its 2017 Synod in Ibadan, Oyo State, last Sunday charging the Federal Government to continue to give priority attention to road construction, review multiple taxation, intensify war against corruption, protect Christians from wanton massacre and promote massive investment in education.

A communiqué signed by the Diocesan Bishop and President Of Synod Joseph Akinfenwa urged the Federal Government to urgently create a bypass for travelers on the Lagos/ Ibadan end of the expressway to minimize the bottlenecks daily experienced by motorists on the dual carriage way owing to the ongoing reconstruction and also ensured speedy construction of other roads “until the west axis is linked with the north axis”.

The communiqué also asked the government to address the general complaints by Nigerians against multiple taxations in the country with a view to redressing the attendant injustice in the system.

Other issues addressed by the communique include the fight against corruption.

“While commending the Federal Government in its drive to curtail the menace, we, however, plead for an holistic approach towards curtailing the menace of corruption which has eaten deep into our national life. We plead for transparency and equity in the fight against the menace,” the communiqué said.

The communique expressed its concern about the revelation of how some Nigerians who served in privileged positions are allegedly stashing raw cash in both local and foreign currencies in their homes and obscure places to beat the law. ” The summation of the ongoing alleged recovered ill-gotten funds seem to be more than the annual budget”.

The Synod, therefore, suggested an enabling law to be enacted for the disbursement of the recovered funds to cater for the welfare of the needy Nigerians.

The Synod also noted the biting effect of recession on the masses with attendant depression now resorting to taking their lives. It called on the Federal Government to as a matter of urgency raise a policy for halting the bad trend by creating an enabling environment for quick economic recovery to bring succour to more Nigerians.

The communique noted the increase in ritual killings, blood shedding in some parts of the federation and selective killings of Christians in some sections of the country urging the government to stem the tide of such barbaric acts which it considered as satanic and cautioned that: ” blood shedding is satanic and has spiritual implications”.

While commending the government in its fight against Boko Haram insurgence, it condemned the menace of herdsmen and the impact of limiting the growth of agriculture across the states of Nigeria and frowned on the development of grazing routes/zones within the country.

The Synod therefore called for massive investments in the education sector to enhance capacity building of all Nigerians for national growth and progress.

The theme of the Synod, which was ” Anglican Heritage, An Enviable Heritage (Our Identity)” noted that the early church, which was historic, apostolic, catholic and unique, was rich in tradition spiritually, fervent and evangelical.

It wondered what should be the identity of the Anglican Church to be handed over to the next generation. The synod prayed for the day when the Anglican witness would be so strong, irresistible and be filled with the power, the glory and love of Christians.