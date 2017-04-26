Ekiti declares public holidays for voter registration

Related News

As Ekiti residents prepare for the continuous voter registration ahead of the 2018 governorship election, the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has threatened the full weight of the law on perpetrators of multiple registration.

The state also declared Thursday and Friday public holidays to enable civil servants register for the exercise.

The electoral commission warned Ekiti politicians against hijacking the continuous voter registration, CVR, exercise which will commence on Thursday across the 16 local governments in the state.

While stressing that those caught in the act of multiple registration would be prosecuted, the commission assured that a fraud-proof mechanism had been put in place to checkmate desperate politicians from thwarting the process.

The INEC Administrative Secretary in Ekiti, Muslim Moleke, gave the warning in Ado Ekiti, on Wednesday, while reviewing the outcome of the meetings the commission held with traditional rulers and politicians across party lines for successful conduct of the exercise.

Mr. Moleke said the commission had put machinery in motion to ensure a hitch-free exercise and that it had extracted commitments from critical stakeholders on the need to allow decorum to prevail during the exercise.

According to him, all logistics have been put in place to ensure that the exercise is successful in all the local government areas of the state.

“We want registrants to shun multiple registration because it violates the rules of the process and if you do, such would render your registration invalid,” he warned.

The Chairman of the State Council of traditional rulers, Oladapo Oyebade, urged INEC to monitor the exercise closely, in view of the fact that Ekiti State is politically volatile.

Mr. Oyebade expressed satisfaction at the cooperation among the stakeholders , particularly the electoral commission, political parties and security agencies, noting that such would ensure the success of the process.

Meanwhile, the Ekiti State Government has declared Thursday and Friday as work-free days to enable the citizens to participate effectively in the CVR exercise.

The State’s Head of Service, Olugbenga Faseluka, stated on Wednesday in Ado-Ekiti that the declaration of the work-free days would enable workers participate actively in the registration and revalidation of voters’ register in the state.

Mr. Faseluka said it is mandatory for all public servants to mobilize and participate in the exercise, adding that the holiday period should be used solely for the civic exercise.

He advised workers not to use the period to travel out, but to use it strictly for the registration exercise.