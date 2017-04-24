Senator Adeleke buried amidst tears

Related News

The remains of Isiaka Adeleke has been buried at his residence in Ede on Monday, the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, reports.

The corpse was brought to the residence from Ladoke Akintola University Teaching Hospital, Osogbo at about 10:46 a.m., where the Chief Imam of Ede, Moshood Akaje performed the funeral prayers at about 11:03 a.m.

Mr. Adeleke’s body was immediately buried after the prayers amidst tears by families, friends and political associates.

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti and Ibikule Amosun of Ogun, were among the dignitaries that attended the burial.

Earlier in his sermon, Ibrahim Adekilekun, the Chief Imam of Ansarudeen, Ede, described Mr. Adeleke as a man loved by all during his life time.

Mr. Adekilekun, who noted that death is inevitable for all humans, urged family members not to fight anyone over Mr. Adeleke’s death.

Meanwhile, the Osun Government has declared a three-day mourning in the state.

This is contained in a statement by Semiu Okanlawon, media aide to Governor Rauf Aregbesola on Monday in Osogbo.

“This is in honour of the departed first Civilian Governor of the State of Osun, Alhaji Isiaka Adetunji Adeleke.

“The 3-day mourning period commences from Monday, April 24, 2017.

” During the period of mourning, all flags are to fly half mast,” the statement said.

Mr. Adeleke, 62, was the senator representing Osun West Senatorial District at the Senate under the platform of All Progressive Congress, APC, before his death on Sunday at a private hospital in Osogbo.

(NAN)