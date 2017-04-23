Two die in Ogun road accident

Related News

Two persons were killed and seven injured in an auto crash on Sunday along Odogbolu-Ijebu-Ode expressway of Ogun State.

The Public Relations Officer of Traffic Compliant and Enlightenment Corps, TRACE, Babatunde Akinbiyi, told PREMIUM TIMES that the crash occurred at the Nairaland Oil and Gas axis at Odogbolu junction.

He added that an Ijebu-Ode bound Volvo car with registration number SMK 275CG ‎was in a speed tussle with a Toyota Sienna car with registration number KRD 80 CL, resulting in the crash.

Mr. Akinbiyi said‎ two men died on the spot and their corpses were taken to Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital, Sagamu. Another five men and two women were injured and taken to Babcock University Teaching Hospital in Ilishan, he said.