Ajimobi, Amosun, others mourn Famakinwa

Tributes have continued to pour in for the late Dipo Famakinwa, Director General of the Development Agenda for Western Nigeria (DAWN).

Mr. Famakinwa died on Friday morning.

Oyo State Governor, Abiola Ajimobi, described the death of the late DAWN official as a loss too much to bear.

According to a statement by the Special Adviser, Communication and Strategy to the governor, Yomi Layinka, Mr. Ajimobi said he received the news of the untimely passage of the DAWN Commission’s boss with rude shock.

The Oyo helmsman described the deceased as a fine gentleman committed to the integration of the Southwest and adoption of a regional common agenda, adding that his death had left a gaping hole that would be difficult to fill.

“The enigma called Death has again cut short the life of one of our shining stars. I’m still in shock, because when we attended the last meeting together, I never had an inkling that I was seeing him for the last time,” the governor said.

“This is an energetic young man that was always prepared to sacrifice his time, expertise and resources to ensure the integration of the Southwest. He was a rallying point for all the stakeholders in the Southwest development agenda.

“We share a common vision for the region and that explains why it was easy for me to work closely with him on the DAWN blueprint.”

The governor noted that Mr. Famakinwa left when his wealth of experience was still much treasured, adding that the late DAWN DG lived an eventful life.

“My thoughts and prayers are with his family, the DAWN Commission family, his friends and loved ones. This is a loss too much to bear. It’s tragic,” Mr. Ajimobi added.

“My prayer is that his very gentle soul should continue to rest in peace. He will be sorely missed.”

On his part, the Ogun State Governor, Ibikunle Amosun, described Mr. Famakinwa’s death as “shocking, sudden and sad.”

A statement signed by Adejuwon Soyinka, Mr. Amosun’s Senior Special Assistant (Media), said the governor, while reacting to news of the death Friday, said, “it is a great loss to the Southwest geo-political zone and indeed the entire nation.”

He added that, “the death of Famakinwa is a blow to the regional integration efforts of the States of Western Nigeria where he had effectively created a template for regional competitiveness and optimization.”

“The Ogun State governor commiserated with the wife and children left behind by the late DG of DAWN Commission and prayed that the Almighty God grants them the fortitude to bear the loss,” the statement added.

Similarly, politicians, academics and other prominent Nigerians from the South West region have lamented the death of Mr. Famakinwa.

Reacting on a virtual platform known as Penpushing platform, they expressed grief over the demise of the DAWN chief.

Members of the platform including Olusegun Osoba, former Ogun State governor; Kayode Olofinmoyin, a former military administrator; Gbenga Daniel, immediate past governor of Ogun state; Oye Ibidapo-Obe, a former vice-chancellor of UNILAG; Folake Marcus-Bello; Femi Shodunke and Idowu Sobowale expressed their sadness over Mr. Famakinwa’s death, adding that the demise of the DAWN boss was a major setback for the organisation.

In his own reaction, Mr. Ibidapo-Obe, wrote, “So sad!!! I just (sent) a message to DAWN commending (it) for such a wonderful work they are rendering.”

Similarly, another participant on the platform, Yusuph Olaniyonu, a journalist and media adviser to President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, in his own remark said,”Very sad that we lost Dipo Famakinwa. A major setback for the Development Agenda.”

Also reacting, Dideolu Falobi, another member of the group wrote, “Sad…Very sad. A passionate Yorubaman, a genuine Omoluabi,a personal friend is gone.”

A former governorship candidate under the banner of Unity Party of Nigeria (UPN), Ogun State, Rotimi Paseda, in his own condolence message wrote, “May his soul rest with the Lord’.

Mr. Famakinwa, until his death Friday, headed DAWN, an organisation responsible for designing and implementing the blueprint for better integration and governance of the six south-western states.